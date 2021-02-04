The coastal stretches of Argentina's top beach resort, Mar del Plata, south of the capital Buenos Aires, were covered by vast quantities of seafoam on Wednesday.
The novelty has surprised beach-loving tourists for the last two days, but they're embracing the novelty and covering themselves with the foamy suds.
The foam, a natural phenomenon produced when seaweed is tossed amid the waves, is not toxic.
Flavio di Mena, a 54-year-old holidaymaker who visits every year with his family says he has never seen anything like this.
"It has a fishy smell but they say it is good for the skin so we are covering ourselves with this," Mena said.
Children especially enjoyed the foam running wild among the waves.
"You have to enjoy it as if it were something you will never have again," said 11-year-old Román, while covered in seafoam.
Despite the pandemic, Mar del Plata and other tourist destinations have been packed with hundreds of thousands of visitors since the summer season started on January 1st.
