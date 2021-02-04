National police forces have traded busting villains to busting moves after posting videos of officers dancing to Jerusalema by South African musician Master KG.

The initiative aims to raise public spirits as countries around Europe are hamstrung by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Federal Office of Police in Switzerland kicked off the challenge, posting a montage of police officers dancing in different locations to the well known 2020 dance floor filler.

They offered up the challenge to other police forces around Europe, naming it the #JerusalemaChallenge.

The offer was accepted by Garda, Ireland's National Police Service. In a statement on Twitter Garda said they had stepped up to the challenge and were trying to raise spirits in accordance with their public duty.

The Irish police force is seen in the video to be dancing inside, outside and on horseback around the country.

'Thank you for watching, we hope it brought a smile in these dark times. #InThisTogether #HereToHelp #StayHomeStaySafe.' Garda police added at the end of the video.

The Swiss police responded to the Gardas efforts, saying they nailed the #JerusalemaChallenge, and echoed the Garda by hashtagging #InThisTogether.