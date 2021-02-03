BREAKING NEWS
Yangon residents protest against the coup by banging pots and pans

Yangon residents protested against the recent military takeover by banging on pots and pans.

People waited until 8 pm (local time) when they began hitting pots and pans on the street and in their homes for around 15-30 minutes.

On Wednesday, Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with a trade violation and remanded in custody.

