Yangon residents protest against the coup by banging pots and pans

Yangon residents protested against the recent military takeover by banging on pots and pans.
People waited until 8 pm (local time) when they began hitting pots and pans on the street and in their homes for around 15-30 minutes.
On Wednesday, Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with a trade violation and remanded in custody.
