Snowball fights break out in Washington DC after a winter storm hit the US capital.

It led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.

It comes as the north-east region is being hit by snow, including New Jersey and New York, where COVID-19 vaccination appointments had to be scrapped on Monday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources. He also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.