Snowball fights break out in Washington DC after a winter storm hit the US capital.
It led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.
It comes as the north-east region is being hit by snow, including New Jersey and New York, where COVID-19 vaccination appointments had to be scrapped on Monday.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources. He also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Giant Panda bears play in the snow as winter fall blankets US capital
Police chase and detain protesters in central Moscow
Lava spews from Italian volcano Mount Etna in series of explosions
Cape Town residents break beach ban to protest COVID lockdown
Alexei Navalny allies take to Russian streets despite crackdown
Mexican piñata workshop recreates viral Bernie Sanders meme
COVID pandemic: People sleep outside as they queue for oxygen in Peru
Horse and pony rescued from California mudslide
Clandestine classes as Paris karate lovers defy COVID restrictions
New clashes heighten tensions at India farmer protests
Wax museum honours American talk show legend Larry King
Boris Johnson travels to hospital laboratory in Glasgow amid lockdown
Baby crocodiles from endangered species born at zoo in Peru
Riots over Dutch COVID curfew hit for a third successive night
India's military parade interrupted by protesting farmers