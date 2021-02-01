Washington's Smithsonian Zoo may be closed but its Panda Cam can still bring animal lovers delight.
Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are not wasting a moment as the snow has created a natural slide in their enclosure. And giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is having his first encounter with the cold, white blanket in the biggest snowstorm to hit the area for two years.
