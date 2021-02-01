An Estonian MEP has nominated former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Jaak Madison, a member of the right-wing populist EKRE party, said on Facebook that Trump had contributed to ensuring stability in the Middle East.

In 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to a historic deal normalising of relations.

"Donald Trump is the first president of the United States in the last thirty years, whose office the country has not started any war," the MEP stated on Facebook, citing his nomination application.

"In addition, several peace agreements have been made under his leadership in the Middle East, which has helped ensure stability in the region and peace."

Madison also confirmed that he had submitted the nomination "exactly two hours" before the deadline on January 31.

According to the foundation's website, lawmakers currently serving in a national legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I'm definitely not the only one who nominated this candidate, but as we know, the more applicants, the more likely success is," he added. "Let's see who gets the Nobel Peace Prize."

In September last year, a far-right Norwegian lawmaker also put forward Donald Trump's name to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which does not publically comment on nominees.

"No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences," stated Christian Tybring-Gjedde of the Progress Party.

Former US President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Meanwhile, Estonia's conservative EKRE party has previously generated controversy when Interior Minister Mart Helme labelled then-President-elect Joe Biden a "corrupt character" and questioned the integrity of the US presidential election.

Following the government collapse earlier this year, EKRE is no longer part of the Estonian ruling coalition.