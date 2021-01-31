BREAKING NEWS
Lava eruptions from Mount Etna

Lava spewed from Italy's Mount Etna in a stunning site on Saturday night.

Mount Etna, located in Sicily, is Europe's most active volcano and one of three active volcanoes in Italy.

The site was secured as the volcanic activity was largely expected.

There were no reported injuries or deaths.

Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.

