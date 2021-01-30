Hundreds of Peruvians have been queueing and sleeping in the streets to get a cylinder of medical oxygen, an indispensable commodity to treat family members suffering from COVID-19.

With blankets on the ground, on pieces of cardboard or in small tents, people wait for the staff of an oxygen centre in El Callao.

The second wave of the pandemic has triggered a surge in demand for oxygen, amid a shortage.

Lima and seven other areas of Peru will have a mandatory lockdown for the first two weeks of February in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Peru has recorded more than 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 and 1.1 million infections since the pandemic broke out in March.