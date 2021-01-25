Bolivia's annual Wish Fair is being held on a smaller scale this year due to the COVID pandemic.

It was held on a day the nation reported 57 deaths in 24 hours, surpassing the peak of the first wave.

Every January 24, crowds of people usually attend the event to buy little idols that they hope will act as totems for their wishes.

The main Wish Fair in La Paz was suspended as a precautionary measure; however, in the neighbouring city of El Alto, vendors were allowed to set up their stalls with crafts and miniature figurines.

Aside from popular figurines of Ekeko, the Aymara God of abundance, sellers also had miniature dolls depicting the coronavirus with messages such as "united we will defeat the virus".