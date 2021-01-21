The soaring edifice of Salisbury Cathedral in southwest England is one of three cathedrals that have turned their cloisters and naves over to the government's programme to inoculate the most vulnerable against COVID-19 by mid-February.
Along with cathedrals in Blackburn, in northwest England, and the central city of Lichfield, Salisbury opened its oversized wooden doors as a vaccination centre at the weekend, and aims to process 3,000 patients in all this week.
Two organists worked in shifts throughout the day, playing softer pieces by composers including Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonin Dvorak and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
