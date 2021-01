Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of the United States will be the 59th in the history of the country. Through the centuries, the presidential swearing-in ceremony has become an increasingly significant event, followed internationally.

We looked through the photographic records of the ceremony from the 19th century onwards.

From the construction of the Capitol's dome to the most recent history, here stands a powerful testimonial of the changing times.

Abraham Lincoln's inauguration in 1861 for his first term as President.

Abraham Lincoln stands at the center of the Capitol steps during his inauguration. The scaffolding at the upper right is used in the construction of the Capitol dome. 1861 AP/1861 AP

Theodore Roosevelt's inauguration in 1905 for his second term as President

The inauguration of President Theodore Roosevelt, 1905 AP

Preparations for Franklin D. Roosevelt's inauguration in 1940 for his third term as US president

AP staff photographer Joseph Caneva, photographed with a 60-inch camera at the presidential inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington. January 20, 1940 AP

Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration in 1957 for his second term as President

The crowd attending the presidential inauguration of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 33rd President of the United States, in Washington D.C., USA. January 21, 1957 AFP

President Dwight Eisenhower watches the inaugural parade in front of the White House in Washington D.C. January 21, 1957 AP

Vice President Richard Nixon laughs as a stray dog joins the inaugural parade and walks in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. January 21, 1957 AP

John F. Kennedy's inauguration in 1961

President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington. January 20, 1961 AP

Jacqueline Kennedy touches her husband’s face in the rotunda of the Capitol moments after he became president, January 20, 1961 HENRY BURROUGHS/1961 AP

Richard Nixon's inaugurations in 1969 and 1973

Secret Service and security forces check a manhole along the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route for any potential danger in preparation for the inauguration of Richard Nixon Washington, D.C., January 20, 1969/AP

President Richard Nixon is sworn in for a second term in Washington, D.C. The American flag is at half staff to honor the late President Harry S. Truman. January 20, 1973 AP

President Nixon acknowledges the applause after delivering his inaugural address during his second inauguration at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 1973 AP

Jimmy Carter's inauguration in 1977

Jimmy Carter leans over to shake hands with people riding the "Peanut Special". They plan to travel all night, arriving in Washington in time for Carter's inauguration January 19, 1977/AP

President Jimmy Carter walks with first lady Rosalynn and daughter Amy during the inauguration parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. January 20, 1977 AP

Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1981 for his first term as President

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave to onlookers at the Capitol building as they stand at the podium in Washington following the swearing in ceremony January 20, 1981. AP

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan wave from their limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., January. 20, 1981 AP

George H. W. Bush's inauguration in 1989

Former President Ronald Reagan, his wife Nancy Reagan, new first lady Barbara Bush and her husband President George Bush, walk down the Capitol steps. Washington, D.C. January 20, 1989. J. Scott Applewhite/1981 AP

George H. W. Bush looks at Lee Atwater, chairman of the Republican National Committee, as they play with a band during a concert after Bush was inaugurated one day earlier. Washington D.C. January 21, 1989. J. Scott Applewhite/ AP

Bill Clinton's inaugurations in 1993 and 1997

President Clinton embraces his daughter Chelsea and wife Hillary after taking the oath of office on the west steps of the Capitol during inauguration ceremonies in Washington. January 20, 1993. Amy Sancetta/AP

Fireworks marking the end of the first day of festivities for the inauguration of Bill Clinton as the 42nd president are visible from the top of the Washington Monument. January 17, 1993. Stephen R. Brown/AP

Members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe from Montana chant as President Bill Clinton's motorcade drives by on Pennsylvania Avenue during the presidential Inaugural Parade. Washington, D.C, USA. January 20, 1993. Mark Lennihan/AP

Bill Clinton is sworn on Capitol Hill for his second term as president of the United States, with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea standing by his side. 20 January 1997. Timothy A. Clary/AFP

George W. Bush's inaugurations in 2001 and 2005

People stand in the rain before the US Capitol during the presidential inaugural ceremonies of George W. Bush. 20 January 2001 in Washington, D.C., USA Don Emmert/AFP

George W. Bush and Laura Bush dance on 20 January 2005 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, USA. Bush was sworn-in for his second term as president that day Paul J.Richards/AFP

Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 for his first term as US president

Three visitors from Los Angeles wear Barack Obama hoodies in the National Mall after Obama took the oath of office during the Presidential inauguration in Washington January 20, 2009. Mark Ralston/AFP

A group of students bundle together to sleep and stay warm as they wait in the crowd at the National Mall before the start of Barack Obama’s Presidential inauguration Washington, D.C. January 20, 2009. Mark Ralston/AFP

Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, First Lady Michelle Obama and US President Barack Obama stand on the steps of the US Capitol after the presidential inauguration Washington, D.C. January 20, 2009. Jim Watson/AFP

Donald Trump's inauguration in 2016

Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wait below the Capitol dome in Washington, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. DC. January 20, 2017 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo