COVID-19 vaccinations in Europe: which countries are leading the way?

Experts are clear: the only way out of the COVID-19 nightmare is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Now, with several jabs approved, Europe is ramping up inoculations against the disease.

But who is making the best progress? Here we pull together the latest figures to compare how European countries are getting on.

The data is pulled together from official government sources and media reports. There is no central collection of vaccine figures and not all countries publish figures at this early stage. There is also the possibility of some inaccuracies in the data because some countries may report a vaccination as one jab, while others may count it as the two required to be inoculated against COVID-19