The global pandemic has had a devastating impact on countries which rely on foreign income from tourism. The economic malaise caused by the health crisis has also led to a sharp decline in international flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) - a vital source of income and employment for many.

With the rollout of vaccines now stoking hopes of a rebound this year, in 2021, countries will be scrambling to attract new streams of revenue. The winners are likely to be those who get their nation branding strategy right.

What will be the crucial elements of that strategy? How will governments and businesses need to rethink their nation's image and reputation to stand out in a post-Covid world? What about communication and building trust? Will leveraging unique selling points be enough to engage and reassure their target markets, consumers, and citizens?

