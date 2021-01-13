Data protection agencies across the EU should be allowed to pursue legal action against Facebook and other similar firms over privacy issues, said the advocate general of the EU's top court in an opinion released on Wednesday.

The recommendation comes after Belgium’s regulator tried to stop the social media giant from gathering data on the browsing behaviour of Belgian users to show them targeted advertising without their consent.

The watchdog says this happened even when the user didn't have a Facebook account.

But Facebook argues that it is only answerable to the Irish privacy regulator since its European headquarters is based in Dublin.

The advocate general's recommendation to the European Court of Justice says otherwise.

Although the court isn't bound by this opinion, in the majority of cases judges tend to follow it, which doesn't bode well for the future of Facebook and other tech giants in Europe.