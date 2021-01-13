BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

brussels bureau

EU countries should be able to challenge Facebook over privacy, says ECJ advisor

Access to the comments Comments
By Christopher Pitchers
In this Feb. 8, 2012 photo shows inside view of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
In this Feb. 8, 2012 photo shows inside view of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.   -   Copyright  Paul Sakuma/AP
Text size Aa Aa

Data protection agencies across the EU should be allowed to pursue legal action against Facebook and other similar firms over privacy issues, said the advocate general of the EU's top court in an opinion released on Wednesday.

The recommendation comes after Belgium’s regulator tried to stop the social media giant from gathering data on the browsing behaviour of Belgian users to show them targeted advertising without their consent.

The watchdog says this happened even when the user didn't have a Facebook account.

But Facebook argues that it is only answerable to the Irish privacy regulator since its European headquarters is based in Dublin.

The advocate general's recommendation to the European Court of Justice says otherwise.

Although the court isn't bound by this opinion, in the majority of cases judges tend to follow it, which doesn't bode well for the future of Facebook and other tech giants in Europe.