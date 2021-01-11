In a unique rescue operation, hundreds of villagers from a community in India's Nagaland state pulled a truck out of a gorge after it fell 70 feet from a narrow road.

Because no machinery was available to use in the rescue, villagers used ropes and vines, singing as they worked, eventually managing to pull the truck up a steep bank and onto the road above.

Footage shared on social media captured the feat.

The local village administration had requested 'fit and healthy' men from the village to join the mass rescue effort in Nagaland's Kutsapo village.

According to local reports the driver of the truck was not hurt when his vehicle crashed down into the gorge.