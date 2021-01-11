In a unique rescue operation, hundreds of villagers from a community in India's Nagaland state pulled a truck out of a gorge after it fell 70 feet from a narrow road.
Because no machinery was available to use in the rescue, villagers used ropes and vines, singing as they worked, eventually managing to pull the truck up a steep bank and onto the road above.
Footage shared on social media captured the feat.
The local village administration had requested 'fit and healthy' men from the village to join the mass rescue effort in Nagaland's Kutsapo village.
According to local reports the driver of the truck was not hurt when his vehicle crashed down into the gorge.
More No Comment
Seven COVID-19 vaccination centres open their doors in England
Japan celebrates coming-of-age day despite recent COVID-19 surge
Parts of Japan see record snowfall as military brought in
Names of 111 women lost to femicide in 2020 pasted on Paris walls
Jerusalem's streets lie empty as Israel enters third COVID-19 lockdown
Spain clears swathes of snow that brought Madrid to a standstill
Dal lake freezes over in Kashmir due to cold snap
Thousands of Filippino faithful gather at church to see rare statue
Bosnia migrants 'moved into heated tents' amid more snowy weather
Bali battles mounting plastic waste as rainy season causes build-up
Russia's premier Ice Sculpting competition gets underway in Perm
Giant sinkhole swallows cars and trees at hospital in Naples
US election protests and the storming of Capitol Hill
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced