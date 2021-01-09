Three people have been killed in an avalanche at a ski resort in the Russian Arctic.

It swept through the Mount Otdelnaya ski complex near the city of Norilsk in Krasnoyarsk region at 00.30 on Saturday morning.

So far, rescuers have recovered the bodies of a woman, her 18-month-old child and her husband.

A 14-year-old boy was also found alive and "taken to hospital with serious injuries".

The Siberian Times reported that the four were the ski lift's director Vlad Popov, his wife and their two children.

Up to six more people are missing and are believed to be buried in deep snow in temperatures of -25 degrees celsius.

At least 200 rescuers, including volunteers, are at the site and are trying to get to houses buried under the snow.

Russia's Investigations Committee has now opened a criminal case suspecting negligence as a result of safety violations.