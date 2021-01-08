Blocks of ice are being transformed into something special here in Perm.
The 7th Russian Cup in Snow and Ice Sculpture - the "Winter Vernissage" - is underway and participants are busy chipping away at their sub-zero canvas.
This is the first working day but already some designs are beginning to emerge.
Thirty participants from fourteen cities in Russia and Belarus are creating unique figures in the city centre.
Working in teams of two, competition participants will create fifteen sculptures.
One hundred cubic meters of natural ice from the pond water outside of the city have been sourced for the competition, and cut into blocks for the participants to work on.
The teams will have five days to complete the task.
The figures must be at least three meters high from the podium level.
Some have competed here before while for others this is their first time. But all have won other ice sculpture competitions - a prerequisite to be selected for the Perm contest.
Judges will evaluate expressiveness, originality of idea, and technical skill.
But with technical standards usually very high across all entries, it is often the other criteria that tip the balance when deciding who will win or not.
The theme for this year's event is Elusive Beauty, which gives maximum freedom of expression for sculptors.
The competition will run until 12 January, when the winners are announced, then the sculptures will go on show to the public from 14 January until 15 February.
More No Comment
Bali battles mounting plastic waste as rainy season causes build-up
Giant sinkhole swallows cars and trees at hospital in Naples
US election protests and the storming of Capitol Hill
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year