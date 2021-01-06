Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Christmas, according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, outside the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

A handful of Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in the biblical city as coronavirus restrictions continue.

The Orthodox Church observes Christmas on 7 January, because it retained the Julian calendar for its liturgical schedule.

The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the normally joyous celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus, also keeping tourists away this year.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded over 100,500 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank since the beginning of the pandemic.

At least 1,500 Palestinians have died from the virus, according to the ministry.