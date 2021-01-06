Julian Assange will find out today if he will be released from prison while he waits for the United States to launch an appeal to extradite him.

The decision on Wednesday will be made during a mostly remote hearing from Westminster Magistrate's Court, beginning at 11 am CET. Presiding, will be district judge Vanessa Baraitser - the same judge who ruled the WikiLeaks founder should not be sent back to the US.

Australian-born Assange has been detained at Belmarsh Prison in London for the last 18 months as lawyers representing the US built a case against him. They are hoping to extradite the 49-year-old so he can face 17 charges of espionage and one of computer misuse in relation to publishing secret military documents from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On Monday, judge Baraitser blocked America's request, citing concerns for Assange's mental health and the likelihood of him taking his own life in a super-security prison.

The US later confirmed it plans to appeal the decision - and now has 14 days to do so. Assange, in the meantime, is hoping to be granted some freedom.

What is the likelihood of bail being approved?

It's hard to say, given Assange's track record. He famously skipped bail in 2012 while waiting for a decision on another extradition request involving Sweden. Seeking asylum from Ecuador's authorities, Assange spent the next seven years living in the embassy building in London.

He was eventually evicted in April 2019 after relations with Ecuadorian officials grew sour and was transferred to Belmarsh, where he remains to this day.

Despite this, Assange's lawyers are expected to highlight their client's mental health issues, including his diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder and depression. There is evidence, too, that he had previously made plans for the end of his life.

The conditions of Belmarsh will also be brought into question, relating to the levels of COVID-19 seen at the facility, while the defence will touch upon Assange's family links in the UK. He has two children, whom he fathered during his tenure at the Ecuadorian Embassy, with partner Stella Morris.