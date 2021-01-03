BREAKING NEWS
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival

Dozens of Russian families enjoyed winter weather in Kazan on Sunday while competing at a snowman festival.

More than 25 snowmen, which were built and decorated by parents and their children, will stay at Uritsky city park until mid-January.

This year's organisers of the third annual festival didn't select a winner and instead awarded every participant with a pair of mittens.

