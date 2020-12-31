BREAKING NEWS
Russia: icy dip in Lake Baikal before New Year's Eve celebrations

This is intrepid Russians braving a dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal as part of celebrations to welcome in the new year.

A dozen or so swam in the lake, where temperatures can plummet to as low as -35℃.

The swimmers run several kilometres through a snowy forest in swimsuits and festive costumes before plunging into the world’s largest freshwater lake.

