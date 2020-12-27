Waves crashed over Newhaven lighthouse and harbour wall on the south coast of England, as Storm Bella brought rain and high winds to the UK.

Residents of parts of England and Wales braced for further flooding and disruption as Storm Bella approaches, following days of wet weather that already saw rivers swell.

In Bedford, residents put up flood defences and sandbags to keep rising river waters at bay well into the night, said Jan Schofield, who lives on the embankment besides the river.

Both Great Barford and Bedford were placed in Tier 4, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in England, but residents were allowed to leave their homes to seek shelter and safety.