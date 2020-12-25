At St. Mary's church in Berlin, several services are offered so that everyone can gather in safety for Christmas mass amid the Covid-19 pandemic: open-air masses with singing, the possibility of praying in silence indoors or the possibility of following a mass online.

In Levallois-Perret, a city near the French capital, Christmas mass was held in a basketball arena to ensure there was enough distance between worshippers.

"Lest I disappoint some of you, especially the sports fans among you, I don’t think I would have come here for any other reason than celebrating mass because basketball isn't my forte," Monseigneur Matthieu Rougé, the bishop of Nanterre, told worshippers.