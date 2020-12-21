France's highest administrative court is due to consider on Monday the closure of cinemas and theatres.

Their closure was extended by the government until at least January 7 as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Originally, the government had said they would reopen cinemas and theatres in December but then delayed the reopening due to the high level of new coronavirus infections.

Since, professionals have protested the move outraged over the reopening of stores yet continued closure of theatres, museums and cinemas.