David Aruquipa and Guido Montaño signed papers in Bolivia's Civil Registry Office, confirming their status as the country's first legally-recognised same-sex couple.

The men, who have been a couple for 11 years, said they consider the step a victory for human rights in Bolivia.

"This is the action that shows that our country needs to transform," said Montano.

"Authorities could not believe that this could be a serious human rights case and they didn't consider it like that, but they realised it little by little," said Aruquipa.