The UK’s Brexit negotiator David Frost is taking questions virtually at the Committee on the Future Relationship with the EU.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU are coming to a head, with the transition period set to end on December 31 - less than two week’s time.

At this point, if no deal has been agreed and approved by the two side’s respective parliaments, the UK will crash out of the trading bloc in a no-deal Brexit.

Alongside Frost, who held talks with EU representatives earlier on Thursday, is Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister.

With the two sides deadlocked for months over a number of issues, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave some cautious optimism that a last-minute deal could be on the way, when she told MEPs on Wednesday progress had been made on the so-called "level playing field".

Failure to agree a deal will leave the UK trading with the EU on World Trade Organization rules, increasing costs and disruption, and leaving many other matters unresolved.