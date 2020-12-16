A sound and light show was beamed onto the fa\u00e7ade of the Op\u00e9ra Garnier in Paris on Tuesday in a celebration of Franco-German relations. \n\nOrganised by the German embassy in the French capital, passers-by stopped to watch projections, including messages of hope and solidarity, on the front of the building. \n\nThe opera's doors, like most cultural venues across France, have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. \n\nThe show lasted 10 minutes and started just after nightfall at 5.30 pm local time. \n\n
