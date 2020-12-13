US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was being loaded onto trucks on Sunday at a Michigan plant.
The vaccine was authorised for emergency use in the United States on Friday.
An assembly line of workers pulled doses of the vaccine out of a freezer to box it up and put it on trucks to be distributed throughout the country from Monday.
Dry ice, shipping labels and packing tape were on hand as workers in face masks and gloves prepared the packages.
About three million doses of the vaccine are being sent out initially for healthcare workers and nursing home residents.
Infections, hospitalisations and deaths have risen recently in the United States and it's expected to get worse over the holidays.
More No Comment
Dakar Fashion Week 2020 dazzles in baobab forest amid pandemic
Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific
More than 100 arrested at tense security law protest in Paris
Maryland volunteers distribute food as pandemic creates rising hunger
French artist lives in glass cube to highlight lack of 'human contact'
Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree
Slipping, sliding and skating: Ice covers the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality and restaurants for holiday season
'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol home
Filipinos head to Christmas parks for festive cheer amid the pandemic
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion
Mural in Mexico honours nurses helping in fight against COVID-19
EU chiefs hold minute's silence for former French PM Giscard d'Estaing
'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis
Tension in Tirana amid protests over police shooting during curfew
Rocketship bursts into flames as it tries to land vertically
Explosions hit three Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands
Mothers' Day celebrations toned down in Panama amid pandemic
Venice flooded after dyke-on-demand system not triggered
It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York