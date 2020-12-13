BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
A fashion model poses at the end of the runway during Dakar Fashion Week.

The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week hosted its main catwalk in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing.

"With Covid, we had to be creative, I had to find solutions and above all we had to avoid (cancelling) the show, and here I think there is enough space so that no one feels cramped," says Adama Ndiaye, producer at Dakar Fashion Week.

Models on the catwalk displayed the latest West African fashions.

More No Comment