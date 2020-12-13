The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week hosted its main catwalk in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing.
"With Covid, we had to be creative, I had to find solutions and above all we had to avoid (cancelling) the show, and here I think there is enough space so that no one feels cramped," says Adama Ndiaye, producer at Dakar Fashion Week.
Models on the catwalk displayed the latest West African fashions.
More No Comment
COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed throughout the US
Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific
More than 100 arrested at tense security law protest in Paris
Maryland volunteers distribute food as pandemic creates rising hunger
French artist lives in glass cube to highlight lack of 'human contact'
Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree
Slipping, sliding and skating: Ice covers the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality and restaurants for holiday season
'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol home
Filipinos head to Christmas parks for festive cheer amid the pandemic
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion
Mural in Mexico honours nurses helping in fight against COVID-19
EU chiefs hold minute's silence for former French PM Giscard d'Estaing
'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis
Tension in Tirana amid protests over police shooting during curfew
Rocketship bursts into flames as it tries to land vertically
Explosions hit three Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands
Mothers' Day celebrations toned down in Panama amid pandemic
Venice flooded after dyke-on-demand system not triggered
It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York