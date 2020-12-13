The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week hosted its main catwalk in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing.

"With Covid, we had to be creative, I had to find solutions and above all we had to avoid (cancelling) the show, and here I think there is enough space so that no one feels cramped," says Adama Ndiaye, producer at Dakar Fashion Week.

Models on the catwalk displayed the latest West African fashions.