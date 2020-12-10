The EU's delayed €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund was finally approved on Thursday after Hungary and Poland removed their vetoes.

It comes as European leaders meet in Brussels for a summit.

Charles Michel, president of the EU Council, made of up of leaders of European countries, confirmed the agreement on Twitter.

"Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies," he added.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the announcement, writing on Twitter: "Europe moves forward".

"€1.8 trillion to power our recovery and build a more resilient, green and digital EU," she also wrote.

Hungary and Poland had blocked the approval of the EU's next seven-year budget last month amid plans to link cash payouts to a country's respect for core European values.

Both countries are the subject of an Article 7 procedure — the EU's so-called "nuclear option" which allows for member states to be sanctioned if they are believed to be undermining democracy and the rule of law.

This is how Euronews covered the story last month

Warsaw and Budapest had accused Brussels of "political blackmailing" over the policy.

No details of the deal reached between Hungary, Poland and Germany — which holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency — have yet to be released.

The €1.8 trillion package includes the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), the EU's seven-year budget, worth just under €1.1 trillion and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund, known as Next Generation EU.

