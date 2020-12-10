Students from the Faculty of Arts and Design of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have applied the last strokes to a mural on the façade of the National School of Nursing and Obstetrics, dedicated to nurses who have worked throughout the coronavirus crisis in Mexico.
"It's a beautiful feeling," says one nurse upon seeing the mural in Mexico City, which is over 100 metres long.
