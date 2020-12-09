Post-Brexit trade: What exactly are the obstacles to a deal now?

Despite months of tortuous EU-UK negotiations over a trade deal and the future relationship, the obstacles to a successful outcome have barely shifted.

With only weeks to go before the end of the transition period brings an economic rupture, both sides remain apart on three key issues — fishing rights, fair-competition rules and the governance of future disputes.

Here is an outline of where the parties stand.

Fishing rights: EU access to UK waters

The EU's starting position was to maintain existing arrangements, while the UK has been determined to exert its independence as an "independent coastal state".

The bloc has insisted since the outset of the talks on linking the issue of fishing rights to the wider economic partnership. The UK has tried but failed to separate it from the main trade negotiations.

Recently, it has been perhaps the most talked-about obstacle to a deal, but fishing is not said to be the most difficult issue to resolve.

The disagreements concern EU access to British waters, and the amount of fish European boats can catch there once the UK leaves the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

EU boats have, until now, caught fish in UK waters worth €650 million annually. The question is how much of that catch is returned to the UK in two separate zones: a shallow zone close to the UK coast, and a deep-sea, 200-nautical-mile zone.

There are wide differences over the length of a transition to new arrangements: the EU wants a longer period, while the UK is only offering a much shorter time. On the amount of fish previously caught by the EU, they also disagree on the percentage to be returned to the UK.

London has also argued for annual negotiations on quotas, which European fleets say would create instability and make long-term planning impossible.

There have also been concerns in EU circles that they may be hit by British plans regarding foreign-owned vessels registered in the UK, relating to calculations for fish quotas.

Competition and the 'Level Playing Field'

The disagreements concern the degree to which the UK should be obliged to respect EU rules in return for tariff-free access to European markets under a trade deal.

In the Political Declaration (the non-binding part of the UK-EU divorce deal) both sides agreed to commit to a "level playing field" in future competition, covering issues such as state aid, social and workers' rights, the environment and climate change.

The EU wants to ensure that British firms cannot undercut the bloc’s standards, or distort competition by pumping public money into domestic industries.

Brussels backed down from an original demand for UK "dynamic alignment" with EU rules, instead insisting on "non-regression" over standards as Britain exerts its new independence.

An "evolution mechanism" is being examined to deal with divergence, but the UK is wary of being forced to "copy-paste" EU rules.

Both sides disagree over how agreed guarantees could be enforced in UK courts, where the EU wants its companies to be able to sue over violations.

The EU also wants to be able to head off potentially long, drawn-out legal processes by taking punitive action against the UK if it digresses, for instance by slapping tariffs on British exports.

The UK argues that such demands exceed those it puts on other countries in their trade deals with the EU. It has also long rejected EU oversight, which it says contravenes the very essence of Brexit.

Governance: A system for policing a deal

The question of enforcement took on added importance with the Johnson government's legislative plan to override parts of the EU divorce deal — measures that were contained in a binding treaty enshrined in international law.

The UK has now agreed to drop those controversial clauses in its Internal Market Bill, but the EU wants to make sure it can hold the UK to account over whatever is agreed in a new deal, setting out relations for years, perhaps decades, to come.

The two sides have been negotiating over an arbitration process, a typical component of trade deals around the world.

The UK has been resolutely opposed to being subjected to the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ), which the EU sees as the arbiter of European law. The Commission is said to be ready to avoid mentioning the ECJ and European law in the text of an agreement.

However, there is sharp disagreement over a demand by Brussels for a "cross-sector" clause to be applied should the accord be violated.

This would allow sanctions to be imposed on a different sector from the one in question. For instance, a British breach of the agreed terms on fishing could see duties imposed on UK car exports.