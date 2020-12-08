Locals gather on the French island of Reunion to watch a volcano erupt.
It's the third time this year that the Piton de la Fournaise has spewed out lava.
The latest eruption happened in an uninhabited area on Monday around 4.40 am local time (1.40 CET).
Reunion - considered a French department - is situated in the Indian Ocean, east of Africa and Madagascar.
More No Comment
UK launches coronavirus immunisation programme
Pope prays in surprise visit to Virgin Mary statue in Rome
Ethiopian children attend school at refugee camp in Sudan
MPs throw furniture as political turmoil grips DRC
Ghana: Voters take to the polls to decide presidential election
First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London
Human rights activists criticise Egyptian president's Paris visit
Rare spinning ice disc spotted on China river
Prague sets up drive-through St Nicholas event amid COVID restrictions
Parents and children call for schools to reopen at California rally
Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without ropes
Christmas lights switching on events look different amid pandemic
Russia begins distributing Sputnik V vaccine
Deadly flooding hits Indonesia's Sumatra island
Anti-Amazon protesters demonstrate in front of Paris Finance Ministry
Cat rescued from inside electric cable casing by Turkish firefighters
Watch: Explosives bring smokestack crashing to the ground
Plane makes emergency landing and hits vehicle on Minnesota motorway
Palestinians take part in wheelchair marathon to mark disability day
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic