Volcano erupts on France's Reunion Island for the third time this year

Locals gather on the French island of Reunion to watch a volcano erupt.

It's the third time this year that the Piton de la Fournaise has spewed out lava.

The latest eruption happened in an uninhabited area on Monday around 4.40 am local time (1.40 CET).

Reunion - considered a French department - is situated in the Indian Ocean, east of Africa and Madagascar.

