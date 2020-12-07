British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels later this week to meet with Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch attempt to bridge out the significant gaps remaining to strike a post-Brexit deal.

The two leaders made the announcement in a joint statement released on Monday evening after an hours-long telephone conversation — their second discussion in 48 hours.

"As agreed on Saturday, we took stock of the ongoing negotiations. We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," they wrote.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, and his British counterpart David Frost have been tasked with preparing "an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed."

Barnier and Frost are currently locked in talks for the second week in a row, this time in Brussels. Last week's round of negotiations in the British capital ended with both men once more deploring "significant divergences".

The UK officially exited the EU on January 31 and the transition period is set to expire at the end of the year meaning the country will no longer have to abide by EU laws and will no longer enjoy the same access to the single market and customs union.

Both sides had hoped to reach a deal by mid-October in order to leave enough time for respective parliaments to ratify it but the deadline has been continuously pushed back.

Hopes now are for an agreement to be struck before Thursday so it can be presented to European leaders who will gather on Thursday for a Council meeting.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.