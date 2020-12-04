Activists in Paris dropped fake packages bearing the logo of Jeff Bezos' company in front of the Finance Ministry in Paris to symbolise what they alleged was "the government's collusion with Amazon".
Around twenty activists from "Attac", "ANV-COP21" and "Friends of the Earth" took part in the action, timed to coincide with Black Friday.
They called on the government to "stop the Amazon establishing in France".
More No Comment
Cat rescued from inside electric cable casing by Turkish firefighters
Watch: Explosives bring smokestack crashing to the ground
Plane makes emergency landing and hits vehicle on Minnesota motorway
Palestinians take part in wheelchair marathon to mark disability day
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos' NYC apartment block
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries