Palestinians took part in a wheelchair marathon to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Gaza City.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza said there are some 53,000 people living with some form of disability in the conflict-plagued enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
The United Nations has marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 every year since 1992.
People with disabilities can face an "extraordinarily difficult" life in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli blockade and a lack of assistance from Islamist rulers Hamas, Human Rights Watch warned on Thursday.
Two million Palestinians live in the poverty and conflict-plagued enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In a report released on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, HRW said the 2007 blockade Israel imposed on the territory following Hamas's rise to power had "robbed people with disabilities in Gaza of their freedom of movement".
More No Comment
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos' NYC apartment block
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill
Shops in France allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdown eased
German restaurant packed with stuffed pandas in coronavirus protest