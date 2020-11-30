The coronavirus pandemic has been so all-encompassing there are few aspects of life that it has not touched.

Now we can add Christmas to that list.

Not only has COVID-19 affected how people will celebrate Noel, but it has also hit things like children visiting Father Christmas.

London-based Madeleine Oberton-Thickett thinks she has the answer: video calls with Santa instead of visiting him in person.

Santa’s Grotto Live went live in November and has already received more than 500 bookings.