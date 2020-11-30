India's capital is struggling with surging virus cases and the city's government has quadrupled fines for not wearing a mask in an effort to get a grip on the outbreak.

New Delhi's civic authorities dress up in colourful helmets depicting the coronavirus in an attempt to spread awareness on precautions, in a busy market area.

India is one of the worst affected countries from COVID-19. They are pushing 10 million cases and have registered over 137,000 deaths.