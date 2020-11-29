Protesters gathered in Bangkok on Sunday, in another of a long series of pro-democracy demonstrations calling for reforms of both the government and the monarchy.
The demonstration rallied on a street in the city with a plan to march to the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai monarchy.
About a thousand protesters then began marching towards the base, carrying yellow inflatable ducks, which are seen as a symbol of the demonstrations.
The protest movement's core demands are for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to be more democratic, and the monarchy reformed to make it more accountable.
More No Comment
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill
Shops in France allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdown eased
German restaurant packed with stuffed pandas in coronavirus protest
Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions
Pro-democracy protesters rally again in Bangkok
Angry farmers in India protest over controversial new laws
Fighting erupts in the Taiwanese parliament over meat imports
Aerial images show the long queues to see Diego Maradona's coffin
This robot in Japan can detect if customers aren't wearing face masks
Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona
Chaotic scenes as fans scramble to see coffin of Diego Maradona
Topless protester wants Kyiv to ratify violence against women treaty
Defiant pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok
Protesters in Bordeaux oppose controversial new security law
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region
Duo walk from Marseille to Paris picking up discarded face masks
Locals in Rome can now get a COVID-19 test at pharmacies
Fibreglass shark linked to Jaws movie is installed at new musuem