Fucking, a small village in Austria, is to cheer the new year with a name change and become Fugging.

The community, located 30 kilometres north of Salzburg in the border region of Upper Austria, had become a place of pilgrimage for tourists who'd take pictures of the sign, which was eventually set in concrete following a spate of thefts.

The village's name had also inspired a pale lager, named "Fucking Hell" — Hell means pale in German — as well as a movie "Bad Fucking".

But earlier this week, the local council approved a motion from the village's residents — the Fuckingers — to rename the village Fugging.

Social media users have reacted to the announcement with humour.

The name change will become effective on January 1, 2021.