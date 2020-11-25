Protesters gathered in the French city of Bordeaux to show their opposition to a new security bill.
The legislation would make it illegal to share images of police officers for "malicious purposes".
Media unions say it could allow police to prevent journalists from doing their work and potentially documenting abuses.
It was given the green light by French MPs on Tuesday.
The bill is expected to go before the country's upper house in January, and must also receive a referral from the country's constitutional council before it comes into effect.
More No Comment
Topless protester wants Kyiv to ratify violence against women treaty
Defiant pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region
Duo walk from Marseille to Paris picking up discarded face masks
Locals in Rome can now get a COVID-19 test at pharmacies
Fibreglass shark linked to Jaws movie is installed at new musuem
'Shocking': Police criticised over dismantling of Paris migrant camp
Donald Trump cheered by supporters as he heads to golf course
Vladivostok left draped in ice after freak storms
Brussels decorates its Christmas tree as famous Paris avenue is lit up
Police use drones to monitor crowds at reopened Madrid flea market
Thousands protest in Taipei over US pork imports
Flames rip through Guatemala's Congress as street battles rage
Voting starts in Burkina Faso's presidential election
COVID-19: Danish farmers protest government's mink slaughter policy
Saudi Arabia's King Salman launches G20 summit in Riyadh
Venezuelans flock to malls for early Black Friday deals amid pandemic
Protests in Brazil after black man beaten by supermarket security
Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas
Hondurans return to their homes ravaged by severe flooding