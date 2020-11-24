Will Emmanuel Macron ease France's coronavirus lockdown?

Emmanuel Macron is set to give a televised address this evening to outline the next steps of France's battle against COVID-19.

The country was locked down for a second time at the end of October.

Millions are expected to tune into the French president's speech to find out if restrictions will be eased in the run-up to Christmas.

The current lockdown has seen shops, bars and restaurants closed. Office workers have been urged to do their jobs from home where possible.

Schools and creches have remained open, in contrast to the first lockdown.

But restrictions on personal freedoms have been harsh. People can only leave the house for a limited number of reasons and must fill out a form each time.