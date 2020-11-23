The Saint Marina University Hospital in Varna is developing a European project transforming personalised medicine, as explored in Euronews' Smart Regions.

The innovative ways of working include introducing robots to assist surgeons.

The project has three main contributors associated with it - which Professor Kolev, who is in charge of coordination, has described as 'revolutionary for Bulgarian society'.

"This is a collaboration between Medical University of Varna, Medical University of Pleven - and the Institute of Robotics of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences," he explained.

Smart Regions Robots will enable doctors to operate without being in direct contact with patients

"Each contributor works on different stages of the implementation of the new technologies - from the treatment of oncological diseases to the building of an individual approach for cancer patients.

"The focus of the work in Varna is on rectal cancer, carrying out scientific research on patients that have been operated on - and also the treatment of all diseases of the digestive tract.

"The introduction of the robot-assisted surgery in our region is revolutionary for our patients, for society and for us, the surgeons as well," he added.