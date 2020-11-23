Police used drones to monitor potential overcrowding at a newly reopened flea market in Madrid.

The ancient and emblematic Rastro market opened its doors again on Sunday after an eight-month coronavirus-related shutdown.

It is opening at 50% capacity, with half its 1,000 stalls alternating each Sunday for a maximum crowd of 2,700.

With many major European flea markets still shut, the Rastro's return seems to be another example of Madrid's bid to show that heavy coronavirus restrictions may not be necessary even amid the latest surge of the virus and some sort of normality can resume with precautions.

That stance has been both criticised and lauded.