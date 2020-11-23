British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a COVID Winter Plan on Monday as the country prepares to exit its second national lockdown.

Johnson, who is in self-isolation, is scheduled to virtually address lawmakers Monday afternoon.

He is expected to confirm that England's national lockdown will be eased on December 2 and be replaced by a multi-tier system.

England already operated under a multi-tier system in October. In Tier 3 areas, all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants were forced to close while social gatherings between households were only allowed outdoors with no more than six people.

The new system is forecast to be tougher with more areas in the two higher echelons — Tier 2 and 3. But rules on opening hours for shops as well as pubs and restaurants are expected to be relaxed as we near the festive season.

Johnson is also likely to provide guidance on Christmas celebrations.

The Cabinet Office announced on Sunday that ministers from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland had "endorsed a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days" over Christmas.

Their statement urged, however, for the public "to remain cautious, and that wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact."

The return to a three-tier system will have to be approved by parliament and 70 lawmakers from the Conservative majority have already indicated they might oppose it.

"We cannot support this approach further unless the Government demonstrates the restrictions proposed for after the 2nd December will have an impact on slowing the transmission of COVID, and will save more lives than they cost," they wrote in a letter to Johnson.

The UK is Europe's most heavily impacted country with more than 55,000 deaths.