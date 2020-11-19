This is activists in Argentina urging the legalisation of abortion.
President Alberto Fernandez put forward the abortion bill to the country's congress.
He said more than 38,000 women are hospitalised each year from poorly performed abortions and more than 3,000 have died since 1983.
The new legislation specifies that pregnancy can be terminated voluntarily until week 14, but the period could be extended in cases of rape or health risk.
Following the announcement of the bill, pro-abortion activists took to the streets of Buenos Aires and were met by counter-demonstrators.
