Welcome to the world's highest outdoor lift.

Located in China's Zhangjiajie Forest Park, it whisks visitors up a cliff face in just 88 seconds.

At the top of the 326-metre-high lift, tourists can enjoy breathtaking views. The alternative is a three-hour climb up on foot.

The cliff face inspired the landscape for the blockbuster movie Avatar.

Around 8,000 tourists take the lift every day. However, numbers are still significantly down from an average of 14,000 before the pandemic.