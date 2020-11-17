Meet the children protesting about the closure of their school in Italy.
Anita Iacovelli and her friend Lisa Rogliatti, both 12, sit in front of the Italo Calvino school in Turin, in the north-west of the country.
The government classified Turin's region as being in the red zone for coronavirus earlier this month, meaning schools closed.
Ever since Anita has been coming to sit outside the school to call for it to reopen, all the while following lessons remotely.
