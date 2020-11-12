There was major flooding in the Philippines capital Manila after the third typhoon in as many weeks hit the south-east Asian country.
Typhoon Vamco brought winds of up to 155 kilometres per hour.
Authorities warned of life-threatening landslides and storm surges along the coast.
The heavy rains effectively shut down Manila, home to 12 million people, and the surrounding areas.
At least one person died and three others were missing in Camarines Norte province, the country's Civil Defense Office said on Wednesday evening.
More No Comment
Massive sinkhole nearly swallows up parked van in California
Scientists in Washington destroy murder hornet nest in 'nick of time'
Moments of silence in France and UK commemorate end of World War I
Seoul bids to cut congestion with futuristic 'drone taxis'
Last orders in Budapest before closure of bars and restaurants as viru
Heavy rainfall in Crete causes flooded homes and sweeps cars into sea
Prague Zoo launches fundraising effort to feed its animals
Women make music with kitchen items to highlight female 'suffering'
Opera star sings US national anthem from his window to toast Biden win
Artist raises awareness of endangered species with colourful murals
Spanish dance schools protest coronavirus restrictions
French traders hold funeral march to highlight lockdown impact
Artist brings masks & social distancing to traditional nativity scene
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris