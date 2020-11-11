British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs including Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister's question time - known as PMQs - in London on Wednesday.

The weekly event so beloved by UK political journalists will likely focus on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic a week after the country entered a second national lockdown.

And the questions may not only come from the opposition benches: there is growing antipathy from within Johnson's own party over the impact of the lockdown on the economy and on civil liberties.

Johnson may also face questions over the U.S. election after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump last week, as well as the UK's response to Trump's refusal to concede the election and allegations of voter fraud.

Johnson and his cabinet have been criticised by the opposition Labour party over his closeness with Trump and the White House over the past two years.